Audio Damage Filterstation: details confirmed

Audio Damage FIlterstation: "everything you need to get your noink on!"

Early details of it were leaked out last month, but Audio Damage has now officially announced its new Filterstation plug-in.

This is a serial/parallel/stereo dual filter that AD freely admit harks back to devices such as the Sherman Filterbank, and sports 12 filter algorithms, an envelope follower, saturation, and an easy-to-use interface.

A feature list is below: Filterstation is listed as 'coming soon' on the Audio Damage website and will be available in VST and AU formats.

Filterstation features