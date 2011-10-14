Audio Damage Filterstation: details confirmed

Early details of it were leaked out last month, but Audio Damage has now officially announced its new Filterstation plug-in.
This is a serial/parallel/stereo dual filter that AD freely admit harks back to devices such as the Sherman Filterbank, and sports 12 filter algorithms, an envelope follower, saturation, and an easy-to-use interface.
A feature list is below: Filterstation is listed as 'coming soon' on the Audio Damage website and will be available in VST and AU formats.
Filterstation features
- • Twelve different filter algorithms, including two all-new MS20 emulations and our classic 914 bandpass and Filterpod lowpass models.
- • VCA mode for tremolo and gate effects.
- • LFO with twelve different patterns, and both internal and tempo sync modes.
- • Envelope follower for dynamic control of filter frequency.
- • Serial, parallel, and true stereo operating modes.
- • Sidechain input for external signal to envelope follower. (VST3 only.)
- • Easy-to use interface for quick programming.