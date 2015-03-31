Audio Assault releases free Defacer audio mangling plugin

Audio Assault has released Defacer, a free cross-platform plugin that's designed for mangling your audio.

There are two channels, each of which features a Deface control that randomly rearranges samples in 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64 or 128 sample blocks. There's also a low-pass filter and Distort, Rectify and Mix controls.

As you might expect, Defacer is designed to be a creative rather than practical effect - check out the video above to get an idea of what it can do to your audio. You can download it for free in AU, VST, AAX and RTAS formats for Mac and PC from the Audio Assault website.