Audified is letting you download its STA Phaser plugin for free

Designed to emulate an analogue phaser, Audified's STA Phaser plugin can now be downloaded for nothing.

The effect also features a Summing Tube Amplifier (hence the STA name) which mixes the wet and dry signals while also adding a touch of non-linear distortion. Designed primarily to be used as an insert effect, STA Phaser also has a Wet only option (when only the effected signal is processed by the tube circuit) giving you the option to use it on a send bus, too.

STA Phaser works with PC and Mac and comes in VST/AU/AAX formats. Get it now on the Audified website.

If you want another Audified freebie, check out Computer Music magazine, which comes with a special version of the company's STA Enhancer plugin.