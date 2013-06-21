Arturia UK roadshow planned for July

PRESS RELEASE: Next month, Arturia embarks on a major UK dealer tour letting musicians get hands-on with their brand new KeyLab keyboard controller range, MiniLab USB-controller, SparkLE drum system and mighty MiniBrute analogue synthesizer. This will be held in Arturia dealers throughout the UK, and with a free MiniBrute T-Shirt for every attendee plus special discounts on the day, is not to be missed…

Sébastien Rochard of Arturia will be in-stores demoing the power and creativity of Arturia's latest creations, with tips, tricks and ideas on how musicians can use these new products to take their productions to the next level. It will be possible to put questions directly to the experts and get an exclusive hands-on with the very first KeyLab in the UK, make beats on SparkLE, and analogue tones on MiniBrute.

The new KeyLab controller keyboards are Arturia's most advanced hybrid synthesizer products yet, offering immediate and in-depth control of the included Analog Lab Plug-in instrument (with over 5000 editable sounds from their vintage synth recreations), and featuring a huge range of controls ready to map to control DAWs, other plug-ins and external hardware gear.

Once again, there will be a free MiniBrute T-shirt for attendees and special one-day-only discounts available in-store, so Arturia and Source look forward to welcoming Arturia fans in person.

For more information contact Source Distribution on 0208 962 5080 or email info@sourcedistribution.co.uk

Monday July 8th

Andertons Music, 58-59 Woodbridge Road, Guildford GU1 4RF: 10am-12.30pm

Guitar, Amp and Keyboard Centre, 78-81 North Road, Brighton BN1 1YD: 2pm-5pm

Tuesday July 9th

Absolute Music, 855 Ringwood Road, Bournemouth BH11 8NE: 10am-12pm

West End Production, 11 Great Russell St, London WC1B 3NH: 2.30pm-4pm

West End DJ, 10/12 Hanway St, London W1T 1UB, 4.30pm-6pm

Wednesday July 10th

Production Room, 85 Roseville Road, Leeds LS8 5DT: 10am-12pm

Gear4Music, Unit 2 Great North Way, York YO26 6RB: 1pm-3pm

Soundware, 1 Starbeck Avenue, Newcastle NE2 1RH: 5pm-7pm

Thursday July 11th

Sounds Live, 27-29 Dean St, Newcastle NE1 1PQ: 10am-12pm

The Disc, 118 Sunbridge Road, Bradford BD1 2NE: 2pm-3.30pm

Scan Pro Audio,- Live Webcast @ 7pm

Friday July 12th