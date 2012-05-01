Arturia announces Hybrid Madness promotion

PRESS RELEASE: Between May 1st and June 30th 2012, any customer registering a new Arturia Hybrid keyboard instrument will be able to choose and download up to four full software instruments free, from Arturia. And, if they register a Spark Creative Drum Machine System, they will be able to download the full V-Collection 2 package for free!

Customers purchasing the 32 Key "The Factory" (or higher) Analog Experience keyboard will, as part of the standard package, receive the Analog Experience software containing 3500 playable sounds based on Arturia's classic analogue synth recreations. And if you own the full version of the instrument a particular preset is based on, you'll be able to open up the full version and tweak to your hearts content!

Find Arturia Analog Experience products at the following dealers.

How do I claim, and which products can I claim free?

Software is available for selection after registering your hybrid product, and will be provided via download from Arturia. To make a claim, visit this link: More info and claims.

Products available for claim with Hybrid Keyboards (quantity depends on keyboard purchased): ARP2600V, CS-80V, Jupiter-8V, Minimoog V, Moog Modular V, Oberheim SEM-V, Prophet-V/VS, Spark Vintage Drum Machines.

Products contained in V-Collection 2 (free with Spark) includes Minimoog V, Moog Modular V, CS-80V, ARP2600V, Prophet V/VS, Jupiter 8V, Analog Laboratory.

What products qualify, and how many products can I claim?

Buy 25 Key / Analog Experience The Player (includes 1000 playable sounds).

Get 1 Software Instrument Free.

Buy 32 Key / Analog Experience The Factory (includes 3500 playable sounds).

Get 2 Software Instruments Free.

Buy 49 Key / Analog Experience The Laboratory (includes 3500 playable sounds).

Get 3 Software Instruments Free.

Buy 61 Key / Analog Experience The Laboratory (includes 3500 playable sounds).

Get 4 Software Instruments Free.

Buy Spark Creative Drum Machine System.

Get V-Collection 2 Synthesizer Anthology Free.

The Analog Experience Hybrid Keyboard range combine a premium aluminium keyboard with dedicated control of the included Analog Factory software, allowing all sounds to be dramatically modified instantaneously and making this hybrid ensemble stand apart from any other instrument.

The keyboard itself can work as a controller for any third-party software or hardware instrument. A premium MIDI keyboard, offering smooth key-action, aftertouch, aluminium casing and an array of real time controls.

Combining the power of analog synthesis, physical modelling and samples, through the intuitive workflow of a hardware drum machine, Spark is a highly creative beat production center. With a complete library including vintage drum machines, electronic analog kits, acoustic & physical drums, Spark is your weapon of choice to create unique grooves whether you are producing in the studio or performing on stage.

