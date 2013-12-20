Apple updates Logic Pro X: new drummers and more

Logic Pro X: did you know that grace notes now scale properly in the Score Editor?

Apple's Logic team has clearly been busy in the run-up to the holidays, for its just released version 10.0.5 of the software. And while you might suspect that this 'far-less-than-a-point' release update would change little in the software, the list of tweaks is surprisingly large.

Leading the way are three new drummers for Drummer, while the Channel EQ and Linear Phase EQ plugins have also been "significantly enhanced".

In fact, changes have been made throughout the software - check out the release notes on the Apple website. The update is free for existing Logic Pro X owners.