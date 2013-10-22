Apple updates GarageBand for Mac and iOS

Apple has updated both the desktop and mobile versions of GarageBand. The Mac version will be offered for free "for all compatible Mac computers with OS X Mavericks", while the iOS version is now free on all iOS 7-compatible devices.

Both versions of the software have been redesigned, with GarageBand for Mac (which is now 64-bit) taking design cues and features from Logic Pro X. It includes Drummer, Logic's virtual session player, though you only get one player as standard. You can upgrade to the full set of 15 and add more instruments and sounds via in in-app purchase (£2.99/$4.99).

Other new features include Smart Controls and the compatibility with the Logic Remote iPad app.

The iOS version of GarageBand now supports up to 32 tracks on devices that contain the company's A7 chip, while other iPads, iPhones and iPod touches can use up to 16. Again, you have to make a £2.99/$4.99 in-app purchase to get all the sounds, though if you've already paid for the app, it seems that you're covered.

We'll bring you more on the new versions of GarageBand once we've had a chance to pick through the details and find out what else is new. In the meantime, check out the Apple website.