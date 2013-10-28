Antares upgrades Auto-Tune 7

Digital tone manipulation experts Antares have announced upgrades to two of their vocal reshaping products.



Firstly, Auto-Tune 7 is now available as an AAX Native version for Mac and PC. Those with previous versions of the plugin can head over to Antares' software update page where they'll find all the necessary pricing details.



As if that wasn't enough, Antares have also unveiled AVOX 4, the fourth generation of the Antares Vocal Toolkit. This latest edition features eleven AAX Native-edition vocal processor plugins (which can be bought separately if preferred) and is 64-bit compatible.



Both Auto-Tune 7 and AVOX 4 are available now. For more info, visit the Antares site.