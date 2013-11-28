Animoog app gets Minimoog Model D expansion

Animoog: it's getting better all the time.

Moog Music has this week introduced a Minimoog Model D Expansion Pack for its soft synth for iOS, the Animoog app.

In a statement, Moog Music's Chief Engineer Cyril Lance said: "Animoog's Anisotropic Synthesis Engine is unique in that it uses timbres as evolving oscillators rather than as samples.

"Taking timbres from a Minimoog and placing them in Animoog creates very distinctive sounds that are advanced and invigorating. This isn't an emulation of a Minimoog. It is actually a new way to experience it."

The Minimoog Model D Expansion Pack features 69 timbres extracted from the vintage model, and is available now as an in-app purchase from Animoog, for $6.99. The latter is out now on the App Store.