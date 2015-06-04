And the OSCar goes to... the winner of Novation's competition

Unless you happen to be Meryl Streep, we'd say that your chances of being honoured with an Academy Award are pretty slim, but if you want to be in with a chance of winning a rather different kind of OSCar, you might want to enter Novation's new competition.

Launched in 1983, the OSCar is a highly revered monosynth that was designed by Chris Huggett, the man who went on to design the sound engines for all of Novation's modern synths.

In celebration of this heritage, Novation is giving away a fully restored OSCar. One of only 2000 ever produced, it's estimated to be worth over £5000.

You can enter the competition on the Novation website, where you can also browse a timeline that details all of Chris Huggett's synth-making achievements. In order to enter, you'll have to have purchased and registered one of Novation's synths; if you don't already own one, you have until 31 August to do the necessary.