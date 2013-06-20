American Audio 14MXR (featuring DJ Etronik)

DJ EXPO 2013: The 14MXR is a ground breaking 4-channel preamp Midi mixer with built-in 4x4 Sound Card so DJs can play and mix music from their favorite computer software, yet still have the hands-on hardware control from a compact, 4-channel mixer. Plus, with a built-in Sound Card DJs can start mixing right away without having to purchase extra equipment.



All the features found on the 14MXR were intuitvely designed for the most experience DJs by fellow DJs. Features such as; Balanced Outputs, Long-life Optical Fader, Rotary Kills, and Reverable Crossfader and channel Faders with adjustable curve.The crossfader was factory tested for over 1 million crossfades back-and-forth and never quit working!

For more information, visit the official American DJ website.