More

Amazing Machines' Ring Modulator for Reaktor Blocks is free

By ()

Next level CV and audio mangling awaits

Brazilian developers Amazing Machines has released a free Reaktor Block in the form of the AM106 Ring Modulator.

The snappily-named AM106 Ring Modulator aims to "take audio and CV mangling to a whole new level", with such features as dry/wet mix control, polarity flip switches and continuously variable x-axis curves.

The AM106 Ring Modulator is available for download on the Amazing Machines website now.

AM106 Ring Modulator features

  • One Reaktor Block
  • Continuously variable x-axis curve control (crossfades between exponential, linear and logarithmic curves)
  • Polarity flip switches
  • Bypass switch
  • Dry/wet mix control