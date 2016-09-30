Amazing Machines' Ring Modulator for Reaktor Blocks is free

Brazilian developers Amazing Machines has released a free Reaktor Block in the form of the AM106 Ring Modulator.

The snappily-named AM106 Ring Modulator aims to "take audio and CV mangling to a whole new level", with such features as dry/wet mix control, polarity flip switches and continuously variable x-axis curves.

The AM106 Ring Modulator is available for download on the Amazing Machines website now.

AM106 Ring Modulator features