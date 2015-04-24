Algoriddim lets you DJ from your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is here, and so is the first app that enables you to DJ on it. The iPhone version of Algoriddim's djay now enables you to use your Watch to "browse your iTunes library, cue up and mix your favourite songs, all while controlling stunning audio effects and loops in real-time".

The Apple Watch support gives you wrist-mounted, DJ-friendly transport controls, and also the options to control BPM sync of two tracks, crossfading, looping of song sections and those aforementioned effects. Plus, there's an Automix mode, which instructs djay to mix your favourite iTunes and Spotify tracks automatically.

The Apple Watch functionality is part of the latest version of the free djay iOS app, and requires a companion iPhone in order to work. Find out more on the Algoriddim website.