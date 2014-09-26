Akai's new MPK MIDI controller keyboards now available
Akai MPK261
Akai's MPK MIDI keyboards have proven popular with musicians and producers who want to keep their keys, pads, knobs, faders and buttons in a single package.
An updated range was announced at Winter NAMM 2014, with new models across the price and size spectrum. These are now available to buy; click through to see all of them (along with their specs), starting with the MPK261 (pictured above):
Price: $499.99
- 61 semi-weighted, full-size keys
- 16 MPC pads with RGB illuminated feedback
- 8 assignable control knobs
- 8 assignable faders Updated control layout with backlit LCD screen
- USB-MIDI with 5-pin MIDI input & output
- Comprehensive transport & parameter controls for hands-on DAW integration
- Pitch bend, modulation and octave controls for dynamic performances
- Expression & sustain pedal jack inputs
- Comprehensive production software package included: Ableton Live Lite, Hybrid 3 by AIR Music Tech, SONiVOX Twist 2.0, SONiVOX Eighty-Eight Ensemble and Akai Pro MPC Essentials
Akai MPK249
- 49 semi-weighted, full-size keys
- 16 MPC pads with RGB illuminated feedback
- 8 assignable control knobs
- 8 assignable faders Updated control layout with backlit LCD screen
- USB-MIDI with 5-pin MIDI input & output
- Comprehensive transport & parameter controls for hands-on DAW integration
- Pitch bend, modulation and octave controls for dynamic performances
- Expression & sustain pedal jack inputs
- Comprehensive production software package included: Ableton Live Lite, Hybrid 3 by AIR Music Tech, SONiVOX Twist 2.0 & Akai Pro MPC Essentials
Akai MPK225
- 25 semi-weighted, full-size keys
- 8 MPC pads with RGB illuminated feedback
- 8 assignable control knobs
- Updated control layout with backlit LCD screen
- Comprehensive transport & parameter controls for hands-on DAW integration
- Pitch bend, modulation and octave controls for dynamic performances
- Expression & sustain pedal jack inputs
- Comprehensive production software package included: Ableton Live Lite, AIR Hybrid 3, SONiVOX Twist 2.0 and Akai Pro MPC Essentials
Akai MPK Mini
- 25 synth-action mini keys
- New 4-way thumbstick for dynamic pitch/modulation control
- 8 MPC pads with Note Repeat
- 8 assignable control knobs for mixing, tweaking plug-ins and more
- Ultra-compact design lets you create anywhere
- USB-powered; no power adapter required
- Comprehensive production software package included: Hybrid 3 by AIR Music Tech, SONiVOX Wobble 2.0