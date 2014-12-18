Adrian Belew releases Flux:FX: 'pro' multi-effects app for iPad

Guitarist Adrian Belew has released Flux:FX, a new "Professional" multi-effects app for the iPad. This was developed by Noiise, a new entity that was set up with the aim of creating "next level" audio applications.

The theory is that Flux:FX gives you the opportunity you to 'play' your effects, providing you with an intuitive platform that enables you to transform your audio signal by working with more than 30 modular effects blocks. There are Performance, Edit and Sequencer views, and compatibility with both Audiobus and Inter-App Audio.

Flux:FX is available now on the Apple App Store priced at £13.99/$19.99. You can find out more on the dedicated Flux:FX website.