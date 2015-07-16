Add glitched-out robotic artifacts to your sound with Cryogen plugin

Cryogen is the latest plugin from Glitchmachines, which promises "abstract musical malfunctions".

Said to be capable of creating everything from subtle glitches to "stunning signal mutations", it's designed for both electronic musicians and sound designers.

Faithfully adapted from the now discontinued Eurydice from Inear Display, this modular buffer effects processor also includes backwards compatibility with legacy presets.

Here are the specs:

Dual Buffer Effects

Dual Bit Crusher Effects

Dual Multi-Mode Filters with Mode Morph Control

Modular Architecture with Drag & Drop Modulation Matrix

4 LFOs with 100X Rate Option, Host Sync and Variable Shapes

4 Signal Mixers & 2 Modulation Multipliers

140 Factory Presets from our top sound designers

Cross-platform compatibility (PC/Mac - VST/AU 32bit & 64bit)

Cryogen is available now for just $39 from the Glitchmachines website.