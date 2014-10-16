808 movie charts the history of Roland's iconic drum machine

It might not have blockbuster potential but, given its pre-eminent position in the history of electronic music, a film about Roland's TR-808 drum machine seems like a pretty good shout.

Set for release next year, Atlantic Records' 808 features appearances and commentary from Arthur Baker, Pharrell, David Guetta, Phil Collins, Lil Jon, Afrika Bambaataa, Norman Cook, Rick Rubin, Diplo, Goldie and more. It's being directed by Alexander Dunn.

Check out the trailer for 808 above. You can keep up to date with its progress on the 808 movie website.