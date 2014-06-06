25 years of drum & bass classics

DnB Weekend: Drum & bass is a genre steeped in tradition, from the early breakbeat hardcoreexperiments of the late 80s right up to the cutting-edge sounds of modern DnB.

Here's our pick of classic tracks from the past 25 years that any junglist should haveon their essential listening checklist. Click through the gallery to check them out.

Virtual was one of the first records to combine breakbeats, techno synths and bigbasslines in a recognisably DnB-like fashion. What’s more, it still sounds fresh today.

