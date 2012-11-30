$100 hardware analogue synth now available

If a Stylophone doesn't quite do it for you, the new SK-150 Mark II Analogue Synthesizer (an update to the Gakken analogue synth that was released a few years ago) might just be the pen-controlled instrument to light up your Christmas.

Featuring 10 tweakable parameters and a four-octave range, this cheeky little synth also comes with a keyboard overlay so that you can be more exact with your playing.

It's available now from ThinkGeek for $99.99. Check out a demo video above and the specs below.

ThinkGeek's SK-150 Mark II Analogue Synthesizer specs