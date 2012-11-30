$100 hardware analogue synth now available

If a Stylophone doesn't quite do it for you, the new SK-150 Mark II Analogue Synthesizer (an update to the Gakken analogue synth that was released a few years ago) might just be the pen-controlled instrument to light up your Christmas.
Featuring 10 tweakable parameters and a four-octave range, this cheeky little synth also comes with a keyboard overlay so that you can be more exact with your playing.
It's available now from ThinkGeek for $99.99. Check out a demo video above and the specs below.
ThinkGeek's SK-150 Mark II Analogue Synthesizer specs
- Fully-functional analog synthesizer, ready to help you rock the world
- Four octave range
- Achieve vibrato, tremolo, and "wah" effect with VCF and LFO buttons.
- 10 Parameters to control: cutoff, resonance, attack, decay, pitch ENV, LFO wave, LFO rate, LFO depth, VCF modulation, and LFO modulation
- Tuneable to play nice with other instruments
- Line in and line out (standard 3.5mm headphone jack size) to expand your synth voice
- Batteries: 4 AA (not included)
- Dimensions: approx. 6.5" x 4.75" x 1.5"