10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (May 2016)

Just in time for summer, Sample Magic brings us 1GB of noughties-style 2-step loops, hits, ‘Inspiration Kits’ and MIDI files.

The tight, crisp drums bounce and swing, the sonically straightforward basses are both funky and melodic, the vocals are suitably cut up, and the synth and music loops draw heavily on an array of classic digital and analogue sound sources.

It all comes together quite brilliantly as an authentic UKG toolkit that stays on just the right side of the ‘referential’ line.

4.5 out of 5

Buy Sample Magic UK Garage