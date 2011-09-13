10 great delay VST plug-ins

It’s hard to put a ­finger on exactly when delay became the ubiquitous studio staple it is today. What’s clear, though, is that the market for delay plug-ins is now large and varied.

Each of the 10 plug-ins we’ve picked out for you here will do a job when it comes to mixing, with some being particularly warm and full of individual character. Others excel when asked to produce wild and crazy sounds, while some specialise in stereo effects and chorusing.

All of which means that there’s a delay out there for everyone - read on to find your favourite.

For a comprehensive guide to delay plug-ins, check out the October issue of Computer Music (CM169) which is on sale now.