Tech 21 announces V2 versions of Fly Rig 5 and Richie Kotzen RK5 multi-effects pedals

Tech 21 has unveiled V2 versions of the Fly Rig 5 and Richie Kotzen RK5 Signature Fly Rig multi-effects pedals.

The Fly Rig 5 V2 retains the original’s SansAmp, Plexi/Cali distortion and Delay, but adds a switchable pre/post boost up to 12dB, independent reverb with choice of room size, effects loop, tuner, headphone capability and XLR output.

Richie Kotzen’s signature version, meanwhile, changes the SansAmp footswitch to an on/off push-button, and includes a tuner, headphone out, XLR output, delay, independent reverb, pre-boost, compression, fuzz, rotary speaker and Kotzen’s signature OMG overdrive.

These two pedals join the PL1, a signature Fly Rig for Rammstein guitarist Paul Landers, which was announced last year.

The Richie Kotzen RK5 Signature Fly Rig V2 is shipping now for $329, while the Fly Rig 5 V2 is expected to ship in May. Head over to Tech 21 for more info.