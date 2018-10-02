Tech 21 announces signature Fly Rig pedal for Rammstein’s Paul Landers

Tech 21 has announced its latest signature Fly Rig, the PL1, designed in conjunction with Rammstein guitarist Paul Landers.

Landers is a longtime SansAmp GT2 and SansAmp PSA user, and sought to shape the Fly Rig format to his own needs.

His tweaks include two SansAmp channels - Feuer (dirty) and Wasser (clean) - as well as a delay and custom-designed vibrato effect with tap tempo, ambience with choice of size and two modes of boost.

Other features include a chromatic tuner, headphone out and XLR output to go direct to a mixing desk or recording interface.

“The main [Feuer] sound is based on the SansAmp GT2, which I’ve used for a long time,” Paul told us. “The other channel [Wasser] is based on my Roland Jazz Chorus, which is what I use for my clean sound on the records.”

“There’s such a wide range of sounds within this pedal, mainly because I like variety. You can go really hard and heavy or dial in a tone more like a surf guitar - that’s the clever thing: this product isn’t just focused on our style of music.”

The Tech 21 Paul Landers PL1 Signature Fly Rig is available soon for $329/€399/£359. Read our in-depth interview with Paul and head over to Tech 21 for more info.