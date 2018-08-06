TC Electronic unveils affordable BQ250 and BQ500 bass amp heads

TC Electronic has announced a pair of affordable new bass amp heads, the BQ250 and BQ500, which it’s calling “powerful, portable and practical”.

The heads deliver 250 and 500 watts respectively, and pack a MOSFET preamp, custom-designed four-band EQ and built-in Thrust compressor circuit.

Around the back, there’s also a balanced DI output with pre/post-EQ routing, headphone output and aux input for practice.

The BQ250 ($199) and BQ500 ($249) are available from early Q4 2018 - head over to TC Electronic for more info.