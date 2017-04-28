TC Electronic releases “the world's smallest multi-band compressor” pedal, the HyperGravity Mini

Following the announcement of the Mimiq Mini Doubler earlier today, TC Electronic has issued details on a Mini version of its HyperGravity multi-band compressor pedal.

Like its bigger brother, the HyperGravity is based on the MD3 compression algorithm found in TC's System 6000, but traditional compression sounds are also available via TC's TonePrint app tech.

Although it loses the blend knob and mode toggle of the original, the HyperGravity Mini still packs sustain, attack and level controls, while true bypass switching is also onboard.

The HyperGravity Mini is available from May for $99/€99 - see TC Electronic for more info.