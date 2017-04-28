TC Electronic debuts “the world's smallest realistic guitar doubling pedal”, the Mimiq Mini Doubler

Well, that didn't take long: just seven months after the launch of the original, five-star-awarded original, TC Electronic has shrunk the Mimiq Doubler to Mini proportions.
Promising the same convincing doubling algorithm as the original in a smaller package, the Mimiq Mini Doubler features tightness, effect and dry controls to adjust the doubling.
The only difference is there's no choice of the number of dubs: the Mini doubles only, doing away with the original's toggle, which could add third or fourth dubs on top.
Eagle-eyed viewers have also spotted the appearance of a HyperGravity Compressor Mini on the company's pedalboard in the promo video. We expect an announcement imminently.
For now, the TC Electronic Mimiq Mini Doubler is available from May for $99/€99. Visit TC Electronic for more info.