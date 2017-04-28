TC Electronic debuts “the world's smallest realistic guitar doubling pedal”, the Mimiq Mini Doubler

Well, that didn't take long: just seven months after the launch of the original, five-star-awarded original, TC Electronic has shrunk the Mimiq Doubler to Mini proportions.

Promising the same convincing doubling algorithm as the original in a smaller package, the Mimiq Mini Doubler features tightness, effect and dry controls to adjust the doubling.

The only difference is there's no choice of the number of dubs: the Mini doubles only, doing away with the original's toggle, which could add third or fourth dubs on top.

Eagle-eyed viewers have also spotted the appearance of a HyperGravity Compressor Mini on the company's pedalboard in the promo video. We expect an announcement imminently.

Well, well, well… what do we have here?

For now, the TC Electronic Mimiq Mini Doubler is available from May for $99/€99. Visit TC Electronic for more info.