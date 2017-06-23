TC Electronic releases Sub ’N’ Up Mini polyphonic octave pedal

TC Electronic just can’t stop shrinking its pedals - following the recently downsized Mimiq Doubler and HyperGravity Compressor comes the Sub ’N’ Up Mini polyphonic octave pedal.

The new version does away with the original's two-octave down knob and mini-toggle, offering just the dry, sub and up controls.

Monophonic octaver tones are also available via TonePrints and the TonePrint Editor, which offers access to modulation, as well.

Top stuff. The Sub ’N’ Up Mini is available imminently for $99.99. Head over to TC Electronic for more.