TC Electronic announces new TonePrint app for iOS, Android, PC and Mac

Seven years on from the launch of its TonePrint line, TC Electronic has rebooted its associated app.

The new version merges beaming functionality with the TonePrint Editor, allowing players to tweak parameters directly from their mobile devices.

As well as being faster and more responsive, it also offers the ability to edit existing TC Electronic TonePrints - although not artist sounds… yet.

We have a lot of exciting ideas for the future of TonePrints Tore Lynggaard Mogensen

This new app is apparently the tip of the iceberg for TC’s future plans with the TonePrint concept, as product manager Tore Lynggaard Mogensen states: "We've been working on expanding the TonePrint concept drastically for some time now, and the new app is part of the preparations for that."

"We have a lot of exciting ideas for the future of TonePrints," he adds. "Not just in terms of new products but also in terms of letting users do more with the products they already have."

The new TonePrint app is now available to download for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. Head over to TC Electronic for more info.