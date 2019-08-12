TBProAudio’s LA xLimit III plugin is for those who love loudness

TBProAudio has updated its LA xLimit plugin to version 3, adding new features to this lookahead wideband linked-stereo limiter.

As before, you get inter-sample peak detection and oversampling, but you’re now offered more control over transients and adaptive release curves. There’s extended metering support, too, with RMS, EBU R128 and DialNorm loudness measurement now supported.

LA xLimit III can be used for both mixing and mastering, and is said to put a strong focus on low aliasing. The thinking is that you use it as the last plugin in the processing chain for brickwall limiting.