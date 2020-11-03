Tascam’s new US-HR USB audio interfaces looks like they belong in Spider-Man’s studio

Tascam is back on the audio interface trail with the launch of the US-HR series. This comprises three models - the US-1x2HR, US-2x2HR and US-4x4HR - all of which can operate at 24-bit/192kHz.

As you’d expect, each model offers a slightly different I/O configuration and is suited to a different kind of user. Designed for solo artists, the US-1x2HR has a single XLR mic input and one TRS instrument/line input, both of which are switchable to line inputs on RCA connectors. There are two RCA outputs.

The US-2X2HR, meanwhile, is a slightly more rounded offering that gives you two mic/line/instrument inputs and two balanced line outputs, with the bonus of MIDI I/O.

Finally, there’s the comprehensive US-4x4HR, which offers four XLR mic inputs, four TRS balanced line inputs (two of which can also be used for instruments), four balanced line outputs, MIDI I/O and two headphones connectors. As well as operating as USB audio interfaces, each model in the range can also service as a standalone preamp.

Spider-Man-style red and black side panels on each of the interfaces ensure that the US-HR series models have a distinctive look, and in terms of performance we’re promised a very high signal-to-noise ratio and ultra-low latency (with buffer sizes starting from four samples). There’s also a mono/stereo switchable Loopback function that’ll be useful for live streaming.

The obligatory software bundle contains Steinberg Cubase LE for PC and Mac, Cubasis LE3 for iOS, IK Multimedia SampleTank SE 4 and a free 3-month subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited from Antares.