TAS-X is a free cross-platform stereo tremolo and slicer plugin

Brazilian developer Beijaflor has launched TAS-X, a stereo tremolo and slicer effect plugin, which just so happens to be free.

The effect is cross-platform (Win/Mac) and gives you the option to visualise multiple LFO waveforms and tweak the smoothing to morph between square and sine waveforms.

There’s also a stereo option whereby offsetting the left and right LFOs and a tempo sync function allowing you to sync to your DAW's tempo, fast or slow, from 1/2 up to 1/64.

TAS-X is available in AU, VST, VST3 and standalone formats. To get hold of your free copy, head on over to the Beijflor website now.