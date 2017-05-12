T-Rex reveals Replicator Junior Tape Echo pedal

T-Rex's Replicator provided a new, ingenious approach to tape echo when it launched last year, and now the Danish effects firm has shrunk the pedal to become the Replicator Junior.

Besides the dramatically downsized chassis, the Junior differs in its use of a single playback head (rather than the original's two) and trimmed-back control assortment, comprising saturation, effect level, feedback and time - these knobs can be pushed in to prevent accidental movement.

What remains the same is the all-analogue operation and tap tempo functionality, while a kill-dry switch is also onboard.

No official word on RRP or availability yet - but retailers are estimating around £500/€600 at the end of June. For now, head over to T-Rex for more info.