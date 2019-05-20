Synths DX is a free ‘80s-style software instrument for Kontakt users

Audio Plugin Deals has a free Kontakt library with which to kickstart your music-making week: an ‘80s-inspired instrument from Karanyi Music that goes by the name of Synths DX.

This weighs in at 2.7GB and draws its samples from nine analogue, FM and PCM synths. We’re talking the Dave Smith OB6, Moog Minitaur and Sub 37, Novation X Station, Nord Lead 2, Oberheim Matrix 2 and Matrix 1000, Roland Super JV and Yamaha DX7.

The sounds have a cinematic vibe that makes them suitable for soundtrack work, but they could also do a job in your ambient and synthwave productions.

The main caveat is that a full version of Kontakt is required to run Synths DX - version 5.8.1 or later. If you load the library into Kontakt Player then it’ll only work in demo mode.

Find out more and download Synths DX for free on the Audio Plugins Deals website. This is a limited time offer that expires later this week (regular price is $29) so don’t delay.