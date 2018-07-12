SYNTH SECRETS – Computer Music issue 259 is out now!

Get this issue now

SYNTH SECRETS

Today’s modern softsynths are more powerful than ever. But with this power comes a looming feeling that you’re not making the most of the sonic potential sat on your hard drive.

That’s why this issue is guaranteed to help inspire your studio sessions, uncover the all those interesting synth features you never explore, replicate the sought-after tones of classic hardware, and ultimately help you make better music.

In our massive cover feature and accompanying videos, you’ll find out how to…

Design patches for performance

Master your synth’s keytracking features

Explore polyphonic glide

Get to grips with your synth’s external sidechain input

Make macro assignments that matter

Build your own eight-knob powersynth

Design wavetable oscillators from scratch

Harness the power of today’s best softsynths, including Xfer Serum, NI Massive, Ableton Wavetable, Reveal Sound Spire, NI FM8 and more

Watch one of the videos from the feature, and get the rest with CM259.

FREE PC/MAC SYNTH: Psychic Modulation Phonec CM

Psychic Modulation’s incredible virtual instrument (PC/Mac, VST/AU) is yours with CM259.

With a unique ‘VHS’ aesthetic – think Boards of Canada and Vangelis – Phonec CM can generate an endless array of chords, bass, leads, pads, FX and more.

Find out how to use Phonec CM in the video below, and buy CM259 to download the synth in VST and AU formats for PC and Mac.

JAMES WILTSHIRE IN-STUDIO VIDEO

This month, we bring you an extra-special Producer Masterclass video and ten-page feature courtesy of producer extraordinaire James Wiltshire (F9 Audio, Freemasons).

Join James as he deconstructs the elusive sound of 'analogue', and shows you how to achieve hardware sonics using commonly-available software tools.

Check out the first half of James’ video below, and access the full video – plus a huge collection of James’ Roland Jupiter-8 and TR-808 multisamples in various sampler formats – with CM259.

3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS

This month, you get THREE copyright-free sample packs:

SINISTER SYNTHS – an exclusive pack of horror synth sounds

F9 ANALOGUE SYNTHS AND DRUMS – all sampled from classic hardware

LOOPMASTERS CM259 – a selection of pro samples

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

An exclusive interview with UK legends MORCHEEBA

Use digital synthesis in the modular world with THE CM GUIDE TO VCV RACK: PART 3

Rework factory synth patches and sample packs with our CUSTOMISING PRESETS AND LOOPS feature

Theory expert Dave Clews goes deep into the theory behind NEO SOUL CHORDS

Our resident Dr Beat synthesises percussion

Reviews of the latest music-making software

And much more!

