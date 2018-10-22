Swedish House Mafia set for 2019 return with live performance and new music

After just over a six-year hiatus, Swedish House Mafia are back and will reunite for a live show in 2019.

Earlier this year, the trio closed the Ultra Music Festival, Miami, which would only serve as a mere taste of their return. Many fans were, no doubt, left wondering if that very show was to be the catalyst to the return of messrs Axwell, Ingrosso and Angello?

Well it looks as though the progressive house megastars have put the past behind them and will return with a show at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, on Saturday 4 May 2019. But that‘s not all, as they will also be premiering brand new never-before-heard material at the same event.

In 2012, one of the biggest electronic touring acts announced that they would be coming to an end despite them being at the peak of a record-breaking musical career.

On their final farewell tour, Swedish House Mafia performed across the globe, immediately becoming the world’s fastest and best selling electronic artists of all time. They paid respect to their hometown, selling out three shows at Friends Arena Stockholm and playing to 133,000 fans, making it the first and last performances in their home country.

In the five years that followed Angello worked solo, while Axwell and Ingrosso performed as a duo until they reunited in Miami, back in March 2018.