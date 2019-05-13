Superbooth 2019 video: Can Elektron's Digitone Keys synth defy the doubters?

Superbooth 2019 video: It's fair to say that, when images emerged of Elektron's Digitone Keys last week, reaction was... mixed.

It's not so much that people didn't want a Digitone with a keyboard attached; more that they weren't sure they wanted it strapped to the side rather than positioned below (like pretty much every other keyboard synth on the market).

The proof of the pudding, though is in the playing, so we hit the Elektron stand at Superbooth to find out if Digitone Keys makes sense in the flesh.