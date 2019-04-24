Superbooth 2019: Super 6 hybrid polysynth is coming and it looks beastly

Superbooth 2019: Bristol-based UDO Audio has teased the first images of its debut instrument, the Super 6. A 12-voice polyphonic, binaural hybrid synthesizer, with Super-Wave technology.
The Super 6 was created by UDO Audio founder George Hearn, who was also responsible for the Modal Electronics 008 and the UI has been designed by none other than Axel Hartmann.
There's not much more than that at this stage, but we can glean from the image that we will be treated to two envelopes, delay and possibly a Juno-like chorus.
We’ve little else to go on at this stage, other than the fact we’ll be seeing the Super 6 in the flesh at Superbooth in just a few weeks.
For more info check out the UDO Audio website and Instagram page.