Superbooth 2019: Super 6 hybrid polysynth is coming and it looks beastly

Superbooth 2019 : Bristol-based UDO Audio has teased the first images of its debut instrument, the Super 6. A 12-voice polyphonic, binaural hybrid synthesizer , with Super-Wave technology.

The Super 6 was created by UDO Audio founder George Hearn, who was also responsible for the Modal Electronics 008 and the UI has been designed by none other than Axel Hartmann.

There's not much more than that at this stage, but we can glean from the image that we will be treated to two envelopes, delay and possibly a Juno-like chorus.

A post shared by UDO (@udo_audio) A photo posted by on on Apr 23, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT

We’ve little else to go on at this stage, other than the fact we’ll be seeing the Super 6 in the flesh at Superbooth in just a few weeks.