Superbooth 2019: Pittsburgh Modular goes back to nature with an ‘organic’ modular synthesizer

Superbooth 2019 : Pittsburgh Modular has announced something a little different to its previous products - the Voltage Research Laboratory Organic Modular Synthesizer.

With its walnut case, it might have the look of a traditional vintage instrument, but although it is analogue, it goes in a different direction to other products on the market.

This is because every function has been “influenced by the behaviours and systems of the natural world”. The sounds it can create are supposed to call to mind those you’d hear in nature, and this is also an experimental instrument with plenty of depth.

The Voltage Research Laboratory comprises three Eurorack modules, but these come together to form one instrument in its own enclosure. So, although it can be used as part of a wider system, it’s very much designed to be played with as it comes.

The modules in question are the Lifeforms Voltage Lab synth, Lifeforms Touch Controller - which comes with 10 multidimensional touchpads - and Lifeforms Output Utility module. The package is currently being Kickstarted, and you can pledge to get the modules in a case with 15 patch cables and a T-shirt for $1,229.

Other pledges are available, too, including the option to get just the modules for $949. Find out more on the Voltage Research Laboratory Kickstarter page.