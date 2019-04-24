Superbooth 2019: Erica Synths doubles-up on the low-end with the new Double Bass Eurorack module

Superbooth 2019 : Erica Synths announces Black Double Bass Eurorack module ahead of the Berlin show.

The module, part of the Black series, features two sub oscillators and a low pass filter.

The module itself relies on an incoming signal which it can create sub oscillation at -1 and -2 octaves and also allows for CV control over octave mix and cutoff frequency.

Black Double Bass features

Two transistor based -1 and -2 octaves suboscillators

Manually and CV controlled fade between suboscillators

Manually and CV controlled lowpass VCF

Suboscillator synchronisation input

Individual outputs of suboscillators

Limiter on the output to avoid clipping

Signal Thru output

CV level attenuators

The Black Double Bass is available now for €125 from the Erica Synths website .

Not content with just announcing one product, the Latvian firm is promising to drop 10 new modules at this year's show, so be sure to check back with us then.