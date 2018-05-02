Gotharman blasts into duoSpaze with its new synth/sampler

Gotharman’s duoSpaze is a 4-part multitimbral synth/sampler that also sports analogue filters, effects, a sequencer and touchscreen control.

There are two synth parts, each of which comes with two oscillators and two sampler parts. Other features include two ring modulators, four analogue filters, two digital filters and six effect processors. You’ll also find four VCAs, eight ADSR envelopes, four LFOs and four random generators.

You can assign filters and effects to each part in realtime using the touch-powered audio matrix, and it’s possible to morph between two layers of sounds. There’s a 4-track note sequencer, and an 8-track control sequencer with touch control. A Randomizer function enables you to cook up unpredictable sounds and sequences.

Up to 22 minutes of sampling time is supported, with import/export of WAV files and presets/songs being done over USB. Connectivity includes MIDI I/O and three optional CV/trigger inputs.

The duoSpaze can be pre-ordered now for €850, with shipping expected to be in July.