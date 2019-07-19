Summer NAMM 2019: Squier expands Classic Vibe series with 9 new electric guitars and basses

SUMMER NAMM 2019: As well as launching a trio of new Starcaster models, Squier has unveiled nine new Classic Vibe electric guitars and basses.

The new decade-inspired Stratocaster, Telecaster, Precision Bass, Jaguar Bass and Mustang Bass models all feature new Fender-designed alnico pickups, nickel-plated hardware, decade-specific headstock markings and vintage-tint gloss necks.

These mark the latest additions to the range following Fender‘s refresh of the entire line at Winter NAMM back in January.

Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster - $349/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: A celebration of the birth of the Strat in the 1950s, the Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster creates incredible tone courtesy of a trio of Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style tremolo system for expressive string bending effects.

This throwback Squier model also features 1950s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster is offered in 2-Color Sunburst, Black, Fiesta Red and White Blonde.

Classic Vibe ‘60s Stratocaster - $349/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: A tribute to the 1960s evolution of the Strat, the Classic Vibe ‘60s Stratocaster creates incredible tone courtesy of a trio of Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style tremolo system for expressive string bending effects.

This throwback Squier model also features 1960s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘60s Stratocaster is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Candy Apple Red, and Lake Placid Blue. The Classic Vibe ‘60s Stratocaster Left-Handed is offered in 3-Color Sunburst.

Classic Vibe ‘50s Telecaster - $349/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: A celebration of the birth of the Tele in the early 1950s, the Classic Vibe ‘50s Telecaster creates incredible tone courtesy of the Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style Telecaster bridge with barrel saddles and string-through-body design.

This throwback Squier model also features 1950s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘50s Telecaster is offered in Butterscotch Blonde and White Blonde. The Classic Vibe ‘50s Telecaster Left-Handed is offered in Butterscotch Blonde.

Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecaster - $399/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: A nod to the double-bound Tele models of the 1960s, the Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecaster creates incredible tone courtesy of the Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style Telecaster bridge with barrel saddles and string-through-body design.

This throwback Squier model also features 1950s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecaster is offered in 3-Color Sunburst.

Classic Vibe ‘60s Telecaster Thinline - $399/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: The Classic Vibe ‘60s Telecaster Thinline is a nod to the early semi-hollow Tele models from the 1960s, creating incredible tone courtesy of the Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style Telecaster bridge with a string-through-body design and individual steel saddles for precise adjustment.

This throwback Squier model also features 1960s-inspired headstock markings, rich- looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘60s Telecaster Thinline is offered in Natural.

Classic Vibe ‘50s Precision Bass - $349/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: A celebration of the birth of the P Bass in the early 1950s, the Classic Vibe ‘50s Precision Bass produces massive tone courtesy of its Fender-Designed alnico split-coil pickup.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets as well as a vintage-style bridge with threaded saddles.

This throwback Squier model also features 1950s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old- school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘50s Precison Bass is offered in 2-Color Sunburst and White Blonde.

Classic Vibe ‘70s Precision Bass - $349/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: A tribute to the 1970s evolution of the P Bass, the Classic Vibe ‘70s Precision Bass embodies the aesthetics of the original and produces massive tone courtesy of its Fender-Designed alnico split-coil pickup.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets as well as a vintage-style bridge with threaded saddles.

This throwback Squier model also features 1970s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘70s Precison Bass is offered in Walnut and Black.

Classic Vibe Jaguar Bass - $349/£379

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: The Classic Vibe Jaguar Bass turns up the volume on retro style, combining the iconic body shape of the Jaguar with the massive tone of its Fender-Designed alnico pickups.

Player-friendly features include a slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets as well as a vintage-style bridge with slotted barrel saddles.

This throwback Squier model also features 1970s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old- school vibe.

The Classic Vibe Jaguar Bass is offered in 3-Color Sunburst and Black.

Classic Vibe ‘60s Mustang Bass - $349/£359

(Image credit: Fender)

PRESS RELEASE: While small in stature, the Classic Vibe ‘60s Mustang Bass packs a punch of incredible tone courtesy of the Fender-Designed alnico split-coil pickup.

Small hands will appreciate the short 30” scale length and slim, comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile with an easy-playing 9.5”-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets.

This throwback Squier model also features 1960s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Classic Vibe ‘60s Mustang Bass is offered in Olympic White and Surf Green.