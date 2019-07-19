Summer NAMM 2019: Squier revives the Starcaster once more with 3 new electric guitar models

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Squier has brought back Fender’s cult ’70s semi-hollow, the Starcaster, for three new electric guitars.
The Starcaster now appears in the Classic Vibe, Contemporary Active and Affinity Series, each spec’d slightly differently.
Classic Vibe-wise, you’re looking at Fender-designed Wide Range humbuckers, period-correct headstock markings, a vintage-tint gloss neck finish, 3-Tone Sunburst finish and nickel hardware.
The surprise Surf Pearl-finished Contemporary Active model, meanwhile, boasts high-output Squier SQR humbuckers, and features a sealed semi-hollow body to cut down on feedback.
Finally, the entry-level Affinity Series model offers Squier humbuckers and a satin neck finish, and comes in Candy Apple Red and Olympic White finishes.
All three are available imminently for £279 (Affinity Series), £399 (Contemporary Active) and £439 (Classic Vibe).
See Fender for more.