Summer NAMM 2019: Line 6’s Powercab 212 Plus could be the pro rig amp modellers are looking for

Summer NAMM 2019 : On the back of launching its latest Spider V range , Line 6 has also announced a new speaker in Nashville, aimed at lovers of the floorboard.

The Powercab 212 Plus is an active stereo electric guitar speaker system that is a flat (FRFR) speaker that also offers a proprietary speaker modelling mode.

Building on the Powercab Plus platform, the 212 represents the top-end of the range. Fitted with two 12”, custom lightweight neodymium coaxial speakers with high-frequency compression drivers, the Powercab 212 invites players to bypass their own speaker simulations in favour of the 12 onboard speaker models.

It’s worth noting that Line 6 state that these simulations are not the same as cabinet models or impulse responses. They do, however, model such classics as the Greenback and Blue Bell speakers to more modern designs, which can be mixed or matched. As its a stereo amp, you're also afforded delay, reverbs, modulation effects and dual guitar amp setups.

Featuring a 500-watt stereo amplifier (2 x 250 watts), the speaker has been designed for the rigours of road use, and with an attempt to feel more authentic, is constructed from solid wood and weighs only 47.6 lbs (21.6 kg).

A 2" LCD screen, 128 user preset locations, XLR direct outputs, MIDI In/Out, AES/EBU and L6 LINKTM I/O, a multipurpose second input, and a USB audio interface round up off features list. While third-party IRs may also be loaded and saved within presets.