Summer NAMM 2019: Line 6 unveils "the best-sounding Spider amps we've ever made" with MKII range

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Line 6 has refreshed its entire Spider V guitar amp range, featuring everything from a practice amp to a full-on "gig monster".

Each and every amp in the new Spider V MkII Series aims to ally a "traditional" plug-and-play tone for the time-poor purist, with an array of tweakable parameters for those willing to dig for sonic gold.

The most notable additions to the previous Spider spec are the new presets - Artist, Iconic Song and Classic presets, contributing to the 128 onboard in total - and a Classic Speaker mode for more organic tones. You can check that lot out in the official demo video above.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Line 6) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Line 6) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Line 6)

Size- and power-wise, the range encompasses the Spider V 30 MkII and Spider V 60 MkII at the lower end, while gigging guitarists will gravitate towards the Spider V 120 MkII, Spider V 240 MkII, or Spider V 240HC MkII amps. With the exception of the V 30 MkII, every amp in the range has inbuilt wireless functionality, too.

Elsewhere, you get the usual practice tools, including a tuner, metronome, jam-along drum loops, tap tempo and a 60-second looper, while the whole lot connect up to computers via USB.

We're big fans of the original Spider V, so we're looking forward to plugging these in. Head over to Line 6 for more info.