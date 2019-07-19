Summer NAMM 2019: Fishman’s TriplePlay Connect lets you “use your guitar to mix like a DJ”

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Fishman is continuing its mission to bring MIDI control to guitarists with TriplePlay Connect, a new system that comprises a piece of controller hardware and an iPad app. This follows the release of the original TriplePlay several years ago.
The TriplePlay Connect MIDI controller installs non-invasively on most electric and acoustic guitars - the mounting hardware is magnetic - and serves as the “creative bridge” between instrument and tablet.
It offers low-latency pitch tracking technology and comes with not only a Lightning cable, but also a USB cable so that you can hook up to a PC or Mac and use it with your music software of choice.
This appears to be the same hardware that Fishman contributed to Matt Bellamy’s recent synth guitar, which contains Arturia’s Prophet V.
The companion iPad app is a music production toolbox that’s designed specifically for guitarists. It contains virtual instruments and enables you to create and record loops and “use your guitar to mix like a DJ,” apparently. Loops and audio files can be mapped to different frets, so you can trigger them as you wish.
Find out more on the Fishman website.