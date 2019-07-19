Summer NAMM 2019: Fishman’s TriplePlay Connect lets you “use your guitar to mix like a DJ”

SUMMER NAMM 2019 : Fishman is continuing its mission to bring MIDI control to guitarists with TriplePlay Connect, a new system that comprises a piece of controller hardware and an iPad app. This follows the release of the original TriplePlay several years ago.

The TriplePlay Connect MIDI controller installs non-invasively on most electric and acoustic guitars - the mounting hardware is magnetic - and serves as the “creative bridge” between instrument and tablet.

It offers low-latency pitch tracking technology and comes with not only a Lightning cable, but also a USB cable so that you can hook up to a PC or Mac and use it with your music software of choice.

This appears to be the same hardware that Fishman contributed to Matt Bellamy’s recent synth guitar, which contains Arturia’s Prophet V .

The companion iPad app is a music production toolbox that’s designed specifically for guitarists. It contains virtual instruments and enables you to create and record loops and “use your guitar to mix like a DJ,” apparently. Loops and audio files can be mapped to different frets, so you can trigger them as you wish.