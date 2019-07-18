Summer NAMM 2019: Eventide takes “the next step” as it releases Blackhole, UltraTap and MicroPitch plugins for iOS

Summer NAMM 2019: Eventide is the latest developer to bring some of its best-known plugins to iOS: Blackhole, UltraTap and MicroPitch being the processors in question. In fact, the history of these effects goes back even further, with each originally found in a piece of classic Eventide studio hardware.

The Blackhole Reverb can be used to create out-of-this-world spaces, which explains why it’s been used in countless film productions. It’s designed to be easy to use and comes with more than 50 presets from artists such as Black Violin, Vernon Reid, Jakob Haq and MIKNNA.

UltraTap, meanwhile, is a modulation-filled multi-tap delay that can create everything from rhythmic delays and glitchy reverbs to comb-filtering effects and pad-style volume swells.

Finally, there’s MicroPitch, which enables you to mix in detuned and delayed versions of a signal to add depth-giving effects such as stereo spread and chorus. As with the other two apps, this features a ribbon control that enables you to ‘play’ the effect by using a ribbon control to adjust multiple parameters simultaneously.

Commenting on the launches, Eventide co-owner Tony Agnello said: “Entering into the iOS music creation ecosystem is an exciting new horizon for Eventide!

“Beginning years ago with our ‘Factor’ series of guitar pedals, our mission has been to put studio-quality performance effects within the grasp of all artists. A decade ago audio production techniques evolved from the exclusive world of the recording studio and expensive consoles to working ‘in the box.’

“Eventide is now focused on partnering with Apple to help take the next step - moving music creation and audio production from ‘in the box’ to ‘in the hand.’”