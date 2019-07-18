Summer NAMM 2019: Electro-Harmonix's classic '70s Dirt Road Special amp is reborn

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Electro-Harmonix has released a bang-up-to-date rebuild of its venerable 1970s Dirt Road Special guitar amp, replete with electronics upgraded to modern spec and a beefed-up mechanical design for rugged durability.

The 40-watt, 12-inch-speakered 2019 incarnation also has four reverbs from the Holy Grail Max reverb pedal built in, and a footswitch to select between Spring, Plate, Hall and Reverse is included.

Ever-hyped EHX founder, Mike Matthews, stated, “Dig it! The Dirt Road Special has a great clean tone and can also deliver a raunchy crunch and overdrive with beautiful grit and grind. And, of course, we made sure it works really well with effects pedals.”

