Summer NAMM 2019: D’Addario’s XT guitar strings combine all the company's innovations in one set

SUMMER NAMM 2019: D’Addario has announced its most “technologically advanced” guitar strings yet, D’Addario XT.

XT promises to combine all the company’s innovations in one set, with high-carbon steel cores, D'Addario’s most popular alloys and extended lifespan treatment on every string.

The strings aim to deliver “enhanced break resistance, pitch stability, and long-lasting performance” while retaining the tone and feel of uncoated strings.

XT strings will be available from September for acoustic, electric, bass and classical guitar, as well as mandolin and banjo, starting from $9.99/£14.50.

These sound similar in concept to Elixir’s Optiweb to us. We’ll be intrigued to compare…

See D’Addario Strings for more.