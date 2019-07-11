Summer NAMM 2019: Boss launches its next-generation looper, the RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Boss has announced the next generation in its industry-standard Loop Station looper pedal with the RC-10R.

The RC-10R combines song-based looping and dynamic rhythms, with two unique song sections, intros/endings and rhythm fills.

There are 280 preset rhythm styles onboard, which promise to cover nearly any genre, as well as 16 drum kits.

(Image credit: Roland)

Loop-wise, Boss is offering six hours of stereo recording time, with two-track operation and onboard storage for 99 phrase memories - as well as 50 user rhythms.

Handily, you can optimise the output for a guitar amp or full-range sound system, while there’s also full MIDI I/O via Boss’s mini-TRS jacks (as seen on the recently announced 200 series). PC/Mac software is also available for importing WAV loops and user rhythms.

The RC-10R is available this summer for $299/£263 - head over to Boss for more.

