Summer NAMM 2017: Modders rejoice: Squier announces bargainous hardtail Bullet Strat guitars
: We absolutely loved , so we’re over the moon to see the company give the Strat a similar treatment, with the launch of standard-spec and HSS Bullet models.
What’s more, Fender’s affordable brand is also serving up a newly redesigned Mini Strat, designed for first-time players and travelling guitarists.
Squier Bullet Strat HT
PRESS RELEASE: The Bullet Strat HT is a simple, affordable and practical guitar designed for beginners and students.
It is a great choice for a first guitar, and is fit for any style of music. The Bullet Strat features the classic Strat characteristics that made it one of the world’s favourite guitars, including a rosewood fingerboard, a traditional Strat headstock shape, and chrome hardware finish.
With five different pickup positions, the Bullet Strat is sure to capture every sound with the most clarity and distinctiveness.
The Bullet Strat HT comes in four classic colours: Black, Brown Sunburst, Arctic White and Fiesta Red.
Squier Bullet Strat HSS HT
PRESS RELEASE: The Bullet Strat HSS HT is a simple, affordable and practical guitar designed for beginners and students.
It offers classic styling that includes the added benefit of a one humbucking/two single-coil pickup configuration.
Other notable features include 5-way switching, hardtail bridge, and a maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard and 21 frets.
The Bullet Strat HSS HT comes in three classic colours: Black, Brown Sunburst and Arctic White.
Squier Mini Stratocaster
PRESS RELEASE: A smaller version of the Bullet Strat, the newly redesigned Mini is the perfect guitar for beginners, travelers and players with smaller hands.
Features include a new thinner body and a slimmer, laminated hardwood neck profile for easy playability.
Equipped with three single-coil Stratocaster pickups and five-way switching for classic Fender tones, the Mini also features improved tuning machines, a hardtail bridge, smaller strap pins and a side-mounted output jack.
The Bullet Strat comes in three stand-out colors: Black, Torino Red and Pink.