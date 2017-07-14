Summer NAMM 2017: Modders rejoice: Squier announces bargainous hardtail Bullet Strat guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2017 : We absolutely loved Squier’s recent hardtail Jazzmaster and Mustang , so we’re over the moon to see the company give the Strat a similar treatment, with the launch of standard-spec and HSS Bullet models.

What’s more, Fender’s affordable brand is also serving up a newly redesigned Mini Strat, designed for first-time players and travelling guitarists.

